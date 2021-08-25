Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tips to manage mental and emotional burnout

Some symptoms are loss of attention, loss of focus, irritability, and feeling sluggish
Some symptoms are loss of attention, loss of focus, irritability, and feeling sluggish
Some symptoms are loss of attention, loss of focus, irritability, and feeling sluggish(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to Mankato Clinic, managing your time is a big piece of the puzzle when handling burnout and specifically taking time to breathe.

They also say that if burnout lasts more than two weeks it needs your attention.

Some symptoms are loss of attention, loss of focus, irritability, feeling sluggish.

As well as not being present with your body and mind when performing activities.

“Leave time for breathing, as well as prioritizing what absolutely has to get done. Compared to what should get done, I think a lot of us live in that must, could, should world. I think if we were to really pair down our day, we would realize that we probably have a lot more time for self care,” Mankato Clinic licensed independent clinical social worker, Joni Stadtherr said.

Mankato Clinic says people need to be more selective with the people you engage with, and recognize which interactions are detrimental.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
FILE — The Martin County Courthouse sits empty Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fairmont, Minn.
Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
The tournament is centered on giving back to ECHO food shelf with money donations as well as food
Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular gearing up for second year
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update