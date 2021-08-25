Tips to manage mental and emotional burnout

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to Mankato Clinic, managing your time is a big piece of the puzzle when handling burnout and specifically taking time to breathe.

They also say that if burnout lasts more than two weeks it needs your attention.

Some symptoms are loss of attention, loss of focus, irritability, feeling sluggish.

As well as not being present with your body and mind when performing activities.

“Leave time for breathing, as well as prioritizing what absolutely has to get done. Compared to what should get done, I think a lot of us live in that must, could, should world. I think if we were to really pair down our day, we would realize that we probably have a lot more time for self care,” Mankato Clinic licensed independent clinical social worker, Joni Stadtherr said.

Mankato Clinic says people need to be more selective with the people you engage with, and recognize which interactions are detrimental.

