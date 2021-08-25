Undefeated 2020 season is just the beginning for Mankato West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West football team made its official return to the practice fields.

Despite not having a full postseason last year, the Scarlets displayed some of their best football in the abbreviated six-game slate.

“Winning the conference last year, or district, whatever you want to call it, puts a target on our back and we’ve got to accept that and we’ve got to show up ready to play. Everybody that’s going to show up here or we show up there is going to give us their best and we’ve got to be ready for that,” head Scarlets football coach, JJ Helget said.

Last season, Mankato West went undefeated for a perfect 6-0 record, including a 22-15 come-from-behind victory over the 2019 Class 5A champions, Chaska, in the season finale.

“That was the team that had beaten us the last two years in the championship and for us to come back in that game, it show what our team is all about, it showed the heart we had and I was just really proud of our guys in that game,” West’s senior linebacker, Ryan Haley said.

Replicating last year’s success won’t be difficult with additional depth and the return of 15 starters.

“The experience that we have, you can tell these guys have played an entire season, then we have depth. We have the largest numbers that we have in Mankato West since I’ve taken over. Normally, we hang around the 100 range, I don’t think we’ve ever broke 100 and this year have 9-12, 121 kids out for football. That’s awesome. So, that gives us depth for special teams,” Helget said.

Leading the attack for year two is senior quarterback, Zander Dittbenner.

Dittbenner assumed the starting role last year, following the departure of former QB, Jack Foster.

“It was great to watch Jack Foster throughout the years, because I was always the back up, I was watching silently behind, I was trying to pick up the things that he did with the team as far as on the field and off the field. I tried to instill those things into my game, the way he carried himself on the field, the way he carried himself with his teammates, I think that was something I really tried to pick up on, he was the two year captain,” Dittbenner said.

In last year’s six-game campaign, Dittbenner threw for 1,057 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Dittbenner will rejoin forces with four year starting receiver, Mekhi Collins.

“We have a big thing with trust, I can throw the ball to him and I can trust he’s going to go make a play and he trusts that I’m going to throw a good ball to him so he can succeed,” Dittbenner added.

The Scarlets make it clear, the number-one goal is to return to state for the first time since 2017 and win a championship.

“This year, having a shot to go to state will help a lot with just perseverance and just working hard, having an actual goal,” Dittbenner said.

“We’re coming for it all this year, we’re ready. Last year was super disappointing that we didn’t get to have a championship or anything like that, but this year we’re hungry, we’re ready to get after it and I think we’re going to make a big run this year,” Haley added.

Mankato West opens the season at Todnem Stadium against Rochester John Marshall, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

