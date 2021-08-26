Your Photos
2021 Iowa State Fair attendance exceeds expectations despite pandemic

Attendance at this year's Iowa State Fair exceeded expectations from organizers, despite the pandemic.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic didn’t keep Iowans from going to this year’s state fair.

The Des Moines Register reports that while attendance was down nearly 6.5 percent from the all-time record set in 2019, attendance was still better than expected.

The fair’s all-time record is set at more than 1.1 million people. This year, overall attendance dipped to 1,094,480.

Organizers had to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19. That led to a loss of more than $12 million.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Owatonna
Mankato/North Mankato Youth Football opens season with jamboree
