August rainfall making small dent in drought and crops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you could describe this summer in three words it would be not enough rain, which isn’t the most ideal scenario for farmers.

“Whether you look at the year or the growing season, we have had half of the rainfall we would expect to have. I looked at our records and in the last 100 years we have only had three drier growing seasons. A couple remarkable drought years of ‘76, ‘88 and the Dust Bowl year of 1934,” Scientist for University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, Tom Hoverstead said.

The growing season is down almost nine inches since the beginning of May.

Farmers have made the best use of their resources despite Mother Nature getting in their way.

Scientist for University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, Tom Hoverstead said it’s a little too late for the corn crop.

“We have made very good use of the water that we have had. The corn crop and the soybean crop, right in this area look okay. You will see some scattered spots where corn ears are already hanging down. We are getting late in the season, I don’t know that this rain is going to help with the corn crop much at all.”

The recent rainfall may not have an impact on the crops, but it does affect drought conditions.

“Take Tuesday alone over an inch and two tenths. I mean that puts us at our highest rainfall for a single day, for the entire summer. So, we are making some headway on that front,” KEYC News Now Meteorologist, Tom Clements stated.

The predicted precipitation could be exactly what the Midwest needs in a time of great dryness.

“For our monthly average, we are still at a deficit of around two inches here in Mankato. A little bit more than that, we could really make that up in the next few days because of those continuing rounds of rain. That we are expected to see not only for Thursday, but for Friday and Saturday as well,” Clements explained.

