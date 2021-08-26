Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to help a family whose son is fighting for his life against COVID-19.

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the University of South Dakota, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 17.

On Thursday, he was transferred to urgent care, where he was then checked into the emergency room, where he was kept overnight.

On Friday, he was released and diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. But by Saturday afternoon, Olson was back in the ER. He was admitted onto the PCU floor within hours after arriving at the emergency room.

Despite all that is being done for him, a GoFundMe campaign made in his name says his condition has progressively gotten worse.

On Monday, Olson was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

Due to his age, Olson isn’t allowed visitors from family or friends, and his current condition has made it difficult for him to stay in touch with his family and friends.

The GoFundMe says Olson said he is scared of everything he is going through in a phone call with his mother.

Jen Nielsen and Jennifer Wettergren, the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign, say they started the GoFundMe as an effort to make things easier for Olson and his family.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.