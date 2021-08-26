Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the University of South Dakota, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 17. He was placed on a ventilator Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and continues to fight for his life.(GoFundMe (Kian's Fight))
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to help a family whose son is fighting for his life against COVID-19.

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the University of South Dakota, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 17.

On Thursday, he was transferred to urgent care, where he was then checked into the emergency room, where he was kept overnight.

On Friday, he was released and diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. But by Saturday afternoon, Olson was back in the ER. He was admitted onto the PCU floor within hours after arriving at the emergency room.

Despite all that is being done for him, a GoFundMe campaign made in his name says his condition has progressively gotten worse.

On Monday, Olson was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

Due to his age, Olson isn’t allowed visitors from family or friends, and his current condition has made it difficult for him to stay in touch with his family and friends.

The GoFundMe says Olson said he is scared of everything he is going through in a phone call with his mother.

Jen Nielsen and Jennifer Wettergren, the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign, say they started the GoFundMe as an effort to make things easier for Olson and his family.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Navitor Specialty Products (NSP) receptionist, Lynn Bartsch gets ice-cold bucket of water...
Navitor hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way
Navitor hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way
The tournament is centered on giving back to ECHO food shelf with money donations as well as food
ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular gearing up for second year
ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular gearing up for second year