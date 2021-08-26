Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.(KSNV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – In celebration of National Dog Day, we introduce you to Alona. She was just voted the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine.

Don’t be fooled by her sweet face, the 4-year-old golden retriever has a tough job working to keep travelers safe.

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.

Her handler is trained to interpret her behaviors when she detects something.

The TSA invited the public to vote among four finalists for the title and Alona came out as top dog.

The agency says using trained canines remains a highly effective part of airport security systems.

Alona’s handler is planning a party to celebrate her accomplishment.

The adorable pooch will also be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 AM on Highway 169 just north...
Jackson woman injured in Highway 169 crash
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?
False claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 clearing stores shelves of...
Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD