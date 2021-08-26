Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Line 3 opponents descend on Minnesota Capitol to seek a stop

FILE — Community members protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline in northern...
FILE — Community members protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Gage Cureton)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Protesters descended upon the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline as the project nears completion.

The rally, part of a series of events called Treaties over Tar Sands organized by Indigenous and environmental activists, called on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the Line 3 replacement pipeline project. Construction began in December and oil is expected to start flowing before the end of the year.

More than a dozen tipis stood on the state Capitol mall as rallygoers carrying flags and signs that read “Defend the Sacred” and “Honor our Treaties” gathered before the building. Opponents of the pipeline, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and lighter crude, argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where Indigenous people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

“We’re here in ceremony. We’re here to assert our treaty rights and our right to exist and our right to clean water,” Nancy Beaulieu, a founder of the Resilient Indigenous Sisters Engaging Coalition, told rallygoers. “Line 3 violates our treaty and all the treaties along the Mississippi because the water flows. This is a people’s problem, this is not just a Native issue here.”

Organizers estimated the crowd at more than 2,000 while Capitol Security put it at about 1,000.

State troopers watched from the steps of the Capitol building behind fencing reinstalled by state officials last week in anticipation of the event — a move that was criticized by protesters ahead of the event. Hundreds of “water protectors” have been arrested or ticketed in protests across northern Minnesota since major construction began in December.

“They have arrested 800, almost 900 people all for a Canadian corporation to make a buck in the middle of climate chaos,” Winona LaDuke, executive director of the Indigenous-based environmental group Honor the Earth, said in an interview. “It’s poor policy and it’s worse practice and we’re here to ask the governor why he continues with such egregious policies and how we’re going to change that.”

Line 3 opponents are running out of options for stopping the project in court. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to last year’s decision by the Public Utilities Commission to grant a certificate of need and route permit and approve the environmental review for the project — a decision that gave Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge a green light to start construction.

Though the Minnesota segment of the pipeline is nearly 90% completed, LaDuke said the fight isn’t over. In addition to the pending legal challenges, they will continue to demand a federal review of how the project would impact the area’s environment before oil starts to flow through the pipeline.

“Maybe we should check the pipe and check the permits and check the environment before they let them put oil in the pipe,” she said.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile (542.35-kilometer) segment in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s. Enbridge says the new pipeline will better protect the environment while ensuring reliable oil deliveries to Midwestern refineries, and that it has worked to respect Native American concerns.

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieces of hail is pictured next to a Minnesota Twins baseball cap following a storm Sunday,...
Hail storm causes damage to houses
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
A 30-year-old Mankato man dies in a UTV crash.
Mankato man dies in UTV crash
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that Kurt Kowarsch was visiting his cabin Saturday...
Minnesota police sergeant killed in Wisconsin crash
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds attends the opening day of the...
Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21)...
T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Judge rejects bid to allow guns at Minnesota State Fair
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19