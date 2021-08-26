Mankato/North Mankato Youth Football opens season with jamboree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato/North Mankato Youth Football is off with a bang with 52 teams converging at Mankato East for the season opener Jamboree on Wednesday.

The group’s 43rd year of operation has over 800 athletes in the program from all over southern Minnesota, including Blue Earth, Cleveland, Fairmont, St. Clair and St. Peter.

The league expanded this year to include more grade levels with a flag football experience for kindergarten through second-grade athletes.

Games are set to begin Sept. 4 and will run every Saturday morning until Oct. 16

