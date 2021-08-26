Navitor hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Navitor Specialty Products held an ice bucket challenge event Wednesday to benefit the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

Nominated by their coworkers, 10 NSP employees had multiple ice-cold buckets of water dumped on them.

“As the United Way campaign leader for Navitor Specialty Products, we get to have fun events all the time to raise money for our event campaign that goes above and beyond just monthly donations and this is a really fun way to get everyone to participate,” explained NSP Social Account Manager Kaila Vollmer.

NSP managers, supervisors, production and prep employees all stepped up to get soaked for a cause. The more buckets poured meant more dollars donated.

NSP Products Account Manager Tim Kline had four buckets poured onto him.

“It’s a lot colder than you think it would be, but it’s for a great cause and we had a lot of fun,” said Kline.

All together, NSP raised over $800 to help support the United Way’s 2022 campaign goal.

“It’s so great, it was like another day at the beach,” joked NSP Receptionist Lynn Bartsch.

The event kicks off United Way’s first fundraising activity of their fundraising season.

The 2022 campaign goal is $2,060,000 to support 59 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties, United Way serves.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.