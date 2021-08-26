Your Photos
New Ulm Bakery Offers State Fair-Inspired Cupcakes

The options include mini donut, lemonade, Sweet Martha’s Cookies and cotton candy
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -You can get your taste of the State Fair without the crowds Thursday September 2nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Becky Bakes. That’s at 213 South Minnesota Street in New Ulm. The last day to order is this Saturday, August 28. Each pack comes with one dozen cupcakes with 3 of each state fair inspired flavor. Order here

