Kandiyohi County, Minn. (KEYC) - An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County.

It happened just before 11:30 yesterday morning on Highway 12.

The victim’s name is expected to be released later today. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, six others were left with non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

