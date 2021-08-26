Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 AM on Highway 169 just north...
Jackson woman injured in Highway 169 crash
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle
A man faces murder charges in connection to a May 28 overdose that claimed the life of a...
3rd Degree Murder charges filed in connection with drug-related death

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG pleads no contest to 2 counts in fatal crash
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits ending Labor Day