Tools 4 Schools gathering donations for students in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United Way and Old National Bank are teaming up to bring school supplies to students in need.

Tools 4 Schools is collecting colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, whiteboard markers and erasers.

There are eight drop-off locations in the Mankato and North Mankato region.

StoreIt is one of the participating businesses; they say they’re down in donations from last year.

“Just kind of help ease that transition. We want them worrying about what they are learning in the classroom and I don’t have markers. I need a notebook and I don’t have one, there is enough stress on parents. There is enough stress on these kids and it is just help to elevate that as they go into the school year,” StoreIt director of sales and marketing, Jessica Wolfe said.

Tools 4 Schools is going on through this Sunday.

