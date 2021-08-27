Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Belgrade Avenue bridge closure postponed

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The upcoming closure of the Belgrade Avenue bridge over Highway 169 in Mankato and North Mankato has been postponed.

Due to forecasted rain, the resurfacing and closure of the bridge expected from Aug. 27-30 will be at a later date.

KEYC News Now will update our viewers on those dates once the Minnesota Department of Transportation releases that information.

Motorists can also get updated road condition information by calling 5-1-1 or visiting www.511mn.org

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 AM on Highway 169 just north...
Jackson woman injured in Highway 169 crash
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Belgrade Avenue bridge closure postponed
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
The predicted precipitation could be exactly what the Midwest needs in a time of great dryness
August rainfall making small dent in drought and crops