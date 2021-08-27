Belgrade Avenue bridge closure postponed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The upcoming closure of the Belgrade Avenue bridge over Highway 169 in Mankato and North Mankato has been postponed.

Due to forecasted rain, the resurfacing and closure of the bridge expected from Aug. 27-30 will be at a later date.

KEYC News Now will update our viewers on those dates once the Minnesota Department of Transportation releases that information.

Motorists can also get updated road condition information by calling 5-1-1 or visiting www.511mn.org

