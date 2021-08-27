Bluejays look to continue winning ways in 2021

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca Bluejays are no stranger to success on the gridiron. This team has won three straight section titles, but there are a lot of new faces on the roster in 2021.

“I know we had great teams ahead of us, I know our whole grade wants to prove everyone wrong that we’re just as good as those teams, that we can go out there and smack some guys in the mouth,” said Jack Nelson, Waseca senior TE/LB.

For Waseca, it’s a reload, not a rebuild as the Bluejays set lofty expectations for the upcoming year.

“We’re kind of looking at it as trying to outwork everybody. Last year we had a ton of super talented seniors, but this year we still think we’re going to be good and have a good team,” said Isaac Potter, Waseca senior WR/S.

“We take a lot of pride, as our coach says don’t be complacent. We always go very hard and try our best,” said Shaun Hulscher, Waseca senior WR/CB.

The team isn’t lacking any energy this preseason, and many of the younger players are already starting to make their presence known.

“One thing I’ve noticed with our young guys is there is so much eagerness. Everybody is ready for competition, biting at the bit to get on the field. We’re all excited to have a regular season,” Potter added.

Over the year’s Waseca has earned a reputation of being one of the more physical teams in the state, and the Jays will once again utilize that toughness on both sides of the ball in 2021.

“Defensively we’ll go out there, hit hard, fill the holes fast. Offensively, we have a lot of guys that can run the ball fast up field and they’ll run you over,” said Jarret Ahlschlager, Waseca senior QB/MLB.

“We like to run the ball, don’t do anything too fancy, but crack some skulls and get after it out there,” said Mason DeKruif, Waseca senior RB/LB.

Waseca opens up the season next Friday at home against Big South rival St. Peter.

“We’ve got Officer Matson coming out on September third. We’re going to pack the stands and hopefully give this community a good show,” said DeKruif.

