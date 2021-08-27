Your Photos
Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results released Friday show proficiency rates fell 11...
The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results released Friday show proficiency rates fell 11 percentage points to 44% in math and 7 points to 53% in reading, since 2019.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Education officials say school disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in significant drops in math and reading test scores for Minnesota students.

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results released Friday show proficiency rates fell 11 percentage points to 44% in math and 7 points to 53% in reading, since 2019.

The Trump administration let states cancel their spring 2020 tests as the pandemic began to take hold and schools transitioned to distance learning. This year, Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and states got partial waivers from the Biden administration.

About 77% of eligible Minnesota students completed their tests. That’s down from the usual 98%.

Meanwhile, The Minnesota Department of Education announces a new program to help students get back-on-track during the pandemic.

The department is calling the program “Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success,” also known as “COMPASS”.

According to education officials, COMPASS aims to accelerate learning by meeting students’ academic, social-emotional and mental health needs.

