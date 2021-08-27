Your Photos
COVID-19 outbreak quarantines nearly 300 Albert Lea students

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn (AP) - Administrators in the Albert Lea school district say the coronavirus has significantly disrupted the start of classes with nearly 300 students quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

After five days of classes at Albert Lea Area Schools, there have been 36 positive cases, sending 290 students into quarantine and prompting changes to the district’s face mask requirements.

Superintendent Mike Funk updated families Thursday, saying face masks are no longer just a recommendation. Because of the outbreak, face coverings are required for all students in grades 6-12 until the end of the first quarter.

Students in grades K-5 will only be required to wear masks on the bus.

