Local man captures legendary drummer and photographer’s lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you are a fan of rock and roll then you have to know the name The Rolling Stones.

They’ve got records like Tattoo You and Black and Blue, that is just to name a few.

A Mankato man is taking a deeper dive into Rob Shanahan, and his connection with The Rolling Stones, as well as Charlie Watt.

Ryan Sturgis has always been called an old soul due to his undying love for Rock and Roll, especially The Rolling Stones.

“A fan of the Stones since I was probably like seven or eight. My father always had the Stones on, anytime we were in the car we were listening to the Stones.”

When he saw an opportunity to mix business with pleasure, he couldn’t turn it down.

That is when he started crafting his documentary: Shooting Stars.

“Our film is about Rob and his experience in the music industry, but our major feature of the film, the key component of the film is getting to Charlie,” filmmaker and video producer Ryan Sturgis explained.

Ryan’s crew received a once in a lifetime opportunity back in 2019, when they were invited to the band’s last New York City.

The Stones gave them backstage passes, an exclusive interview with Watts, and let them see the behind the scenes magic.

“To be in the presence of the Stones at a Stones concert. Which was crazy enough, to get my pass and to be backstage at MetLife. Where they are are getting ready for their show, was a total total mind blow,” Sturgis said.

Ryan Sturgis holds that special memory close to his heart since the passing of Charlie Watts.

“His words, his sentiment, his philosophy, his input on all of this important topics that are in the film. We are so grateful to have that footage and to have that time.”

The production team is confident that Charlie Watts will be watching the documentary from behind his drum set in the sky.

