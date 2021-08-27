Local restaurants team up to help solve tortilla shortage

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - La Plaza Fiesta found themselves in a tough spot when they ran out of flour tortillas yesterday. They had not ordered enough and after a local grocery store run, were still short. That’s when the owner, Crystal Hernandez, called her friends at El Mazatlan in Mankato to see if they had any tortillas to spare. Their answer: yes, 24 dozen.

“We shouldn’t work together or that we don’t work together or something like that,” Owner of La Plaza Fiesta Crystal Hernandez said. “I have just never thought that way and that it was just reassuring exactly why I think that way because we are all here for the same reasons and if you help one another then everybody seriously wins.”

La Plaza Fiesta is now fully stocked on tortillas and is thankful to their friends at El Mazatlan and say that they would do the same for any of their friends.

