Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool to close for season Sunday
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The summer swimming season in Mankato is drawing to a close as the City of Mankato announces Tourtellotte Pool will be closing on August 29.
The outdoor, lifeguard-staffed swimming facility features an Olympic-sized pool with separate diving well and a heated wading pool.
The pool is operated through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA.
