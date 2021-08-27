Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool to close for season Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The summer swimming season in Mankato is drawing to a close as the City of Mankato announces Tourtellotte Pool will be closing on August 29.

The outdoor, lifeguard-staffed swimming facility features an Olympic-sized pool with separate diving well and a heated wading pool.

The pool is operated through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA.

