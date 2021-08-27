Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool to close for season Sunday

Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato will close for the season on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato will close for the season on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The summer swimming season in Mankato is drawing to a close as the City of Mankato announces Tourtellotte Pool will be closing on August 29.

The outdoor, lifeguard-staffed swimming facility features an Olympic-sized pool with separate diving well and a heated wading pool.

The pool is operated through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is relocating the Mankato community COVID-19 testing site...
MDH to relocate Mankato COVID-19 testing location

Latest News

New Montgomery Brewery beer features agriculture
Montgomery Brewing Company’s new beer features agriculture
New Montgomery Brewery beer features agriculture
Montgomery Brewing Company’s new beer features agriculture
Sen. Klobuchar highlights infrastructure at state fair booth
Sen. Klobuchar highlights infrastructure at state fair booth
Zoe Johnson stands with her goat, Beatrice, at the Minnesota State Fair.
4-H shows back in-person at state fair