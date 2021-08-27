Minnesota student test scores drop in 2021, MAPS remains above state average

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) : State testing scores for Minnesota school students declined this year according to new state Department of Education Data, shedding light on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on learning.

Statewide results show proficiency rates at 44 percent in math, down 11 percentage points and 53 percent in reading, down seven points from 2019, the last time students took the assessments.

Locally, Mankato Area Public Schools students did average above state scores, with 48 percent in math and 53 percent in proficiency in reading.

“That data is part of the multiple measures that we use to look at student achievement and use to be able to make decisions on how to provide instruction to meet the needs of all students,” said MAPS Director of Student Learning Travis Olson.

Mankato Area Public Schools say they did see a number of students opt out of taking the MCA’'s this year, Olson says that could be due to learning models amid the pandemic.

Statewide about 77% of eligible Minnesota students completed their MCA tests. That’s down from the usual 98%.

“In light of a really challenging year while there was certainly a decrease we saw across the state as well as within our schools, the work that our families, students and staff put into making the best year possible for our students was certainly exemplary and we can’t say enough about the appreciation for the commitment,” said Olson.

Reacting to the statewide results, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announces a new system called Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success (COMPASS) to support learning recovery.

“We want to ensure that we have the structures in place to help, support and reinforce what our students may have missed or had a gap in over this past year, to ensure that we are able to support our school leaders as they are implementing with their educators across the state the best practices within their school,” said MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Statewide Assessment results are available on the Minnesota Report Card and in MDE’s Data Center.

