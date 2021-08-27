Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is relocating the Mankato community COVID-19 testing site...
MDH to relocate Mankato COVID-19 testing location

Latest News

New Montgomery Brewery beer features agriculture
Montgomery Brewing Company’s new beer features agriculture
Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato will close for the season on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool to close for season Sunday
New Montgomery Brewery beer features agriculture
Montgomery Brewing Company’s new beer features agriculture
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19