Muliple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire departments respond to a production facility fire, that broke out early Thursday morning near Mountain Lake.

Crews arrived at 1:30 a.m. Thursday to find the company Pro Shed’s facility engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

“We called in mutual aid from multiple departments and heavy equipment because we had to knock the building down to get out the fire,” said Mountain Lake Fire Chief Tim Conors.

Fire crews from Mountain Lake, Butterfield, Windom, Odin, Ormsby and St. James responded.

“This is a big loss for all of us today and me personally being with the business for over 10 years here,” said Mathew Lee of Pro Shed Enterprises.

Pro Shed produces storage buildings for Southern Minnesota and beyond.

The 80 by the 400-foot building was used as a production facility, warehouse and storage as well as for office spaces.

“Our biggest priority here at Pro Shed is customer service, making sure people’s sheds are delivered on time, and taking care after they are delivered, so this is really hard not only for us but the people we serve,” said Lee.

This is the second time in five and a half years Pro Shed has experienced a facility fire.

“So this is very fresh for us, when the other shop burnt down we tried to go bigger and better and look into the future, try to build firewalls between offices, try to keep it safe, still it got away from us in this building here...it’s pretty new, so it’s sad to see. But we will see what we can do to move on from here. We just want to thank local people and fire departments, everyone has been so helpful and we are really grateful for that,” said Lee.

While it’s too early to tell Lee estimates losses in the millions.

