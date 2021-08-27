Pick of the litter: Goose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from BENCHS is Goose the cat. Goose is a fun loving adult cat who loves pets and playtime. He is looking for a home with lots of love and cuddles as he enjoys being around people.

Goose is quiet around the shelter but will come right up to you if you go to him. If you or someone you know would like to take Goose home please contact BENCHS.

