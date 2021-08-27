Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the litter: Goose

This week’s pick of the litter is Goose the cat
Goose
Goose(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from BENCHS is Goose the cat. Goose is a fun loving adult cat who loves pets and playtime. He is looking for a home with lots of love and cuddles as he enjoys being around people.

Goose is quiet around the shelter but will come right up to you if you go to him. If you or someone you know would like to take Goose home please contact BENCHS.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is relocating the Mankato community COVID-19 testing site...
MDH to relocate Mankato COVID-19 testing location

Latest News

Karma
Pick of the litter: Karma
Pick of the litter: Fifi
Pick of the litter: Fifi
Pick of the Litter: Karma
Pick of the Litter: Karma
For every volunteer, BENCHS will get a donation that signs up under their name
BENCHS benefiting from Ribfest volunteers