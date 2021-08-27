Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting where a child was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells WLBT officers discovered the victim, 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez, with a gunshot wound to his head at a Marathon gas station.

Lopez was hit while his mother was refueling her vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

The boy was about a half-block away from the first crime scene, where officers found 42-year-old Tracy Wilder dead. Brown said Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car when he was shot.

Another victim, 19-year-old Octavion Carter, suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and investigators believe he was the target of the shootings.

Police have located a vehicle connected to the shootings, but investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Lopez’s aunt said Jeison was looking forward to his seventh birthday in September.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is relocating the Mankato community COVID-19 testing site...
MDH to relocate Mankato COVID-19 testing location

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotion during a COVID-19 update, telling...
Alabama’s top health official gets emotional at COVID briefing with state over ICU capacity
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict