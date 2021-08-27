The Post at 401: Historic courthouse to become event venue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Big plans are in the works for Mankato’s former courthouse and post office building.

The historic downtown structure has been vacant since USPS relocated last year. Now, APX Construction Group is renovating the 102-year-old property into Mankato’s newest event venue.

The Post at 401 will host live performances, rooftop weddings and private events. Plans also include a luxury restaurant, cocktail lounge, spa and hotel accommodations.

“It’s one of the most historic buildings in our community, and it’s fun to have the opportunity to now share it and to show some befores and kind of what we’re gonna do as it goes through its journey,” said Jamie Jacobs, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at APX.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. APX says the property’s original character will be preserved during its redevelopment.

Construction will begin this winter. The Post at 401 will open its doors late next year.

