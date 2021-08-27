Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Post at 401: Historic courthouse to become event venue

The Post at 401
The Post at 401(APX)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Big plans are in the works for Mankato’s former courthouse and post office building.

The historic downtown structure has been vacant since USPS relocated last year. Now, APX Construction Group is renovating the 102-year-old property into Mankato’s newest event venue.

The Post at 401 will host live performances, rooftop weddings and private events. Plans also include a luxury restaurant, cocktail lounge, spa and hotel accommodations.

“It’s one of the most historic buildings in our community, and it’s fun to have the opportunity to now share it and to show some befores and kind of what we’re gonna do as it goes through its journey,” said Jamie Jacobs, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at APX.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. APX says the property’s original character will be preserved during its redevelopment.

Construction will begin this winter. The Post at 401 will open its doors late next year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
Kian Olson, a graduate of Mankato East High School who is entering his second year at the...
Community rallies around Mankato native battling COVID-19
An 83 year old Sanborn woman dies in a two vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County on August 25.
Sanborn woman dies in two vehicle crash
The Minnesota Department of Health is relocating the Mankato community COVID-19 testing site...
MDH to relocate Mankato COVID-19 testing location

Latest News

Navitor Specialty Products (NSP) receptionist, Lynn Bartsch gets ice-cold bucket of water...
Navitor hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way
Navitor hosts Ice Bucket Challenge for United Way
The contributions will be applied to construction costs and operations of programs and classes...
Local families, MCHS-Fairmont pledge $4.5 million for future Fairmont Area Community Center
Local families, MCHS-Fairmont pledge $4.5 million for future Fairmont Area Community Center