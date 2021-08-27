Sen. Klobuchar highlights infrastructure at state fair booth

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) is among politicians with a booth at the state fair this year.

She’s inviting constituents to share their ideas.

Klobuchar said she’s highlighting infrastructure this year following the passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress.

“And including in the Mankato area, there’s just a lot of work, roads, bridges, rail, broadband so key in southern Minnesota, so we’re pretty excited about that bill. So I want to get input,” she said.

In an interview with KEYC News Now Monday, she also spoke on potential wildfire legislation.

”Which is we’re considering major legislation in the coming months, part of the Build Back Better Agenda, which would put significant funding, billions of dollars into fire management and forest management. That means things like thinning the forest, figuring out where the fires would start and what you need to do to maybe get old wood that’s dying and get it out of there. And so, there is long-term work that needs to be done,” she said.

The state fair lasts through Sept. 6th.

