TikTok bans milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – This summer’s viral craze, the milk crate challenge, no longer has a home on the social media app that gave it life.

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”

The challenge – like many social media dares – began as a simple premise.

Participants would stack milk crates in a pyramid and try to climb them like stairs. The crates often tumble and many people are getting hurt.

A Virginia orthopedic surgeon has warned against the stunt, noting it comes at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged people from participating in the challenge.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

