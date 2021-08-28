Your Photos
Church rallies around family and hosts car wash fundraiser

Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church held a car wash for a church member who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this spring.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thirteen year-old Gavin Schuch was diagnosed with what is called a non-germinomatuous germ cell tumor. Over the past few months he has undergone chemotherapy, surgery and a stem cell transplant. The Schuch family’s church hosted today’s car wash and volunteers helped run it. All proceeds went towards the family, who say they are grateful to see the community come together.

“He is fighting and he is fighting alone but not really alone to have all these people show up and help in the ways they can help it makes you feel not so lonely and it fills your heart,” Gavin’s mother Alisha Schuch said.

Schuch’s fight with cancer is ongoing. He will begin radiation therapy next week.

