Organizations help women re-enter the workforce amid ‘she-cession’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Women facing pandemic-related unemployment are getting back to work with the help of two local organizations.

Life Work Planning Center and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato are partnering up to combat joblessness.

Jean Keenan, Executive Director at the Life Work Planning Center said, “The economic downturn due to COVID has really impacted women disproportionately. Many experts are referring to it as a “she-cession,” because the industries hardest hit were predominantly staffed by women.”

Laura Bowman, Regional Director Community Relations and Development at Mayo, remarked, “We awarded them $10,000 to their women in transition program which supports women who are working on their job skills.”

The two have launched quarterly Your Journey Continues workshops to help women learn more about healthcare careers.

Bowman explained, “It’s really exciting, because it’s given women from all backgrounds, including diverse backgrounds, that opportunity to kind of restart, look at themselves and see a future for themselves.”

Each workshop consists of a Q & A session with guest panelists as well as interactive job shadowing and mock interview opportunities.

Keenan added, “They really can begin to see what it is they bring to the table and they have to offer to an employer, so they can take advantage of the possibilities that are open to them now.”

Through the partnership, Life Work Planning Center participants have gone on to start careers at Mayo.

Keenan said, “We are just thrilled! It’s exactly how we hoped the partnership would manifest itself.”

“No matter where they go, we wish them well and a great career, but we also hope they are introduced to the possibility that healthcare could be a great career for them as well,” explained Bowman.

