Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Recording studio helping starting bands develop albums for free

Dirty Laundry Records is helping artists get their starts by helping them through the album process for no charge at all.
Courtesy Band
Courtesy Band(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We have given our hearts and our souls into everything that we do,” Trevor Skarie said. “I mean like he said all of these resources, these contacts that we have built through all of these years of playing music together, we just want to share it with people.”

Trevor Skarie and Tim King are the co-founders of Dirty Laundry Records.

The recording studio has opened their doors to up and coming artists who are looking to push out some of their first content but may not be able to afford to. They offer help with the entire album process, from recording and mixing to production and marketing.

It’s all completely free.

“I think the big thing for me is thinking back to when I first started doing this before I kind of have the footing I have now, how much it would have altered the course of my musical life had someone offered this to me early on,” King said.

The two started helping bands last October and are currently working with a band from Milwaukee called Courtesy

The group has had recording sessions in the past but they say this has been different.

“Coming here this is everything that I hoped it would be,” guitarist for Courtesy Jack Clausen said. “We got to record in a really happy and healthy environment. We got to have full creative control over our music and style and everything that we wanted to do.”

Although the process for making an album can be intimidating, Dirty Laundry Records uses their experience in music to make the process as easy as possible for their groups, and they work to create the best product possible.

“It is remarkably rewarding I genuinely love doing it and the same way that these bands love playing I love sitting at the desk, turning the dials and making records,” King said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says police were called to the Phat Pheasant just before 1-am Thursday...
Windom man faces 2nd degree murder charges
Mazy
North Mankato woman warns dog owners of deadly infection
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire
Nissa Sugden’s 19-year-old son, Kian Olson, tested positive for COVID last week. Today, he’s in...
North Mankato teen in ICU battling COVID
COVID-19 outbreak quarantines nearly 300 Albert Lea students

Latest News

Sign for Gavin
Church rallies around family and hosts car wash fundraiser
Life Work Planning Center
Organizations help women re-enter the workforce amid ‘she-cession’
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire,...
Minnesota wildfires level off; air quality alert extended
A rural Iowa farm field on Monday, August 26, 2019. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
Iowa ag secretary: Harvest could see extremes on both ends