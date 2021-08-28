Recording studio helping starting bands develop albums for free

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We have given our hearts and our souls into everything that we do,” Trevor Skarie said. “I mean like he said all of these resources, these contacts that we have built through all of these years of playing music together, we just want to share it with people.”

Trevor Skarie and Tim King are the co-founders of Dirty Laundry Records.

The recording studio has opened their doors to up and coming artists who are looking to push out some of their first content but may not be able to afford to. They offer help with the entire album process, from recording and mixing to production and marketing.

It’s all completely free.

“I think the big thing for me is thinking back to when I first started doing this before I kind of have the footing I have now, how much it would have altered the course of my musical life had someone offered this to me early on,” King said.

The two started helping bands last October and are currently working with a band from Milwaukee called Courtesy

The group has had recording sessions in the past but they say this has been different.

“Coming here this is everything that I hoped it would be,” guitarist for Courtesy Jack Clausen said. “We got to record in a really happy and healthy environment. We got to have full creative control over our music and style and everything that we wanted to do.”

Although the process for making an album can be intimidating, Dirty Laundry Records uses their experience in music to make the process as easy as possible for their groups, and they work to create the best product possible.

“It is remarkably rewarding I genuinely love doing it and the same way that these bands love playing I love sitting at the desk, turning the dials and making records,” King said.

