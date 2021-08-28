Your Photos
St. Peter wins tight battle over West

St. Peter freshman, Annika Southworth, led her team to a win on Friday.
St. Peter freshman, Annika Southworth, led her team to a win on Friday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter girls’ tennis team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets, Friday evening.

West’s Lauryn Douglas entered the match on a hot streak, after setting a new program record with 67 singles victories.

On the other side, the Saints came in with a dominant 5-1 record thus far.

By the end of it, the Saints held strong for a 4-3 team win over the Scarlets.

