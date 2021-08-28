St. Peter wins tight battle over West

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter girls’ tennis team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets, Friday evening.

West’s Lauryn Douglas entered the match on a hot streak, after setting a new program record with 67 singles victories.

On the other side, the Saints came in with a dominant 5-1 record thus far.

By the end of it, the Saints held strong for a 4-3 team win over the Scarlets.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.