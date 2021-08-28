Windom man faces 2nd degree murder charges

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A Windom man is charged after another man was found dead at a local bar.

Ralph Leslie Apmann is charged with 2nd degree murder without intent. A criminal complaint says police were called to the Phat Pheasant just before 1 am Thursday morning on a report of an unresponsive man.

The complaint says Apman told police he had been playing pool with the man, and that the man struck him when he went outside. The complaint goes on to say Apmann told police he restrained the man in a chokehold until he stopped struggling, but that the man was breathing when he left the scene.

The man was brought to the Emergency Room in Windom where he was pronounced dead.

Apmann’s next court date is September 7th.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.