Cyclists take off for River Valley 100 ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ride started at LocAle Brewing Company in downtown Mankato at 8:00 a.m. Around 120 bikers gathered for the ride. The riders had a choice of doing 100 kilometers on a trail or 100 miles on pavement or gravel. The event is in its eighth year after taking last year off. Organizers of the ride are happy to be back bringing people together to do what they love.

“It’s a really fun way to pull our local community of riders together and get to ride with them all at once, but also to bring some riders outside of our area to explore some of the sweet terrain that we really do have in the Mankato area for riding,” co-owner of Nicollet Bike & Ski Shop Justin Rinehart said.

The ride went well into the afternoon where there were food trucks and refreshments waiting for the cyclists when they returned to the brewery.

