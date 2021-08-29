Officer Arik Matson to receive custom golf cart

LAKE WASHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Waseca police officer Arik Matson is getting a new golf cart thanks to local donors.

Matson was shot while on duty last year. Since then, his mobility has been limited.

The cart will give Matson the ability to drive around town once again. Waseca police gave special permission for the department’s logo and Matson’s badge to be featured on its side.

Donors gathered at Lake Washington Sunday afternoon for a boat parade to pay tribute to Matson.

Miss Minnesota Elle Mark sang the national anthem before joining Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen Bella Grill in the parade.

Grill said, “I think it’s so important to be able to support our troops and be able to support our policemen.”

Mark added, “We are really proud that we have the opportunity to support him.”

Attendees said it’s great to give Matson back some of the freedom he lost.

Mark stated, “He can have the freedom to travel around and live his life more normally after everything he has gone through.”

Grill explained, “Being right here, supporting them, right in our communities is amazing.”

