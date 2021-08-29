Your Photos
Vikes sign 10th-year safety Harrison Smith to $64M extension.

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension.

The deal secures the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith.

The contract will put Smith among the top five highest-paid safeties in the league.

