High demand for hospital beds in Minnesota, ICU beds at 95%

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says some patients that delayed care during the height of the pandemic are now seeking care, helping lead to the uptick
Health officials say the recent surge in the coronavirus delta variant has coincided with a...
Health officials say the recent surge in the coronavirus delta variant has coincided with a high demand for hospital beds across Minnesota. (FILE PHOTO)(noipornpan | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - (AP) Health officials say the recent surge in the coronavirus delta variant has coincided with a high demand for hospital beds across Minnesota.

The state Department of Health says 95 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied and 91 percent of overall hospital beds are in use. The numbers are even tighter in metro areas as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the need extends beyond coronavirus patients. Malcolm says some patients deferred care during the most intense parts of the pandemic and are now landing in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

