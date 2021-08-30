Mankato road construction nears completion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents will see fewer road construction signs as crews wrap up several street renovations.

“We’re seeing contractors finish up quite a bit,” said Michael McCarty, Assistant City Engineer at the City of Mankato.

Officials said this year’s dry conditions allowed the city to take on more projects than usual.

McCarty added, “It’s allowed contractors to really put their best foot forward as far as completing projects on time and potentially a little bit ahead of schedule for a lot of stuff.”

Construction was recently completed on Weaver Street in the Highland Park neighborhood. New sewer and water systems were installed, and the parking lot was resurfaced. The improvements were the first major updates made to the road since the 1920s.

“We look at, you know, what’s the oldest, what’s the most critical infrastructure and then make our investment there,” explained McCarty.

Two blocks away, crews are busy resurfacing Warren Street. Upgraded traffic signals, water and sewer systems, drains and utilities are also being installed.

McCarty said, “It’ll be a three-lane section with a lot more thought put into pedestrian crossing, sidewalks and trails.”

In west Mankato, resurfacing is scheduled to begin on South Riverfront Drive this week. It’s an improvement last made to the road more than 20 years ago.

“When it gets towards [its] end of life, you want to replace it before you have a problem,” McCarty stated.

Riverfront will be one of many busy roads repaved this year.

Across town, renovations are almost done on Victory Drive. The road was resurfaced, and its adjacent trail has been extended.

Blue Earth County crews are currently putting in new signal systems, which is the final step of the four-month-long project.

The city says all contractors are hoping to complete the projects by the first week in October.

McCarty mentioned, “We want everything paved and squared away so that we’re ready in case winter shows up early.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.