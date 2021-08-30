Your Photos
Minnesota traffic deaths reach 300, fastest since 2007

FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300...
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300 traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, with the 300th fatality being preliminarily reported Saturday.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300 traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, with the 300th fatality being preliminarily reported Saturday.

As of Monday, there have been 303 fatalities on Minnesota roads.

“While one fatality on Minnesota roads is one too many, Minnesotans have been making progress over the years in changing their driving behaviors for the better. But recently, motorists are falling into bad habits, ignoring the law, and it’s costing us lives. This many preventable deaths on Minnesota roads before Labor Day is completely unacceptable. It’s not a homework assignment, you don’t get a do-over. We all need to drive smart to keep our family, friends and neighbors alive,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.

STATISTICS

Reaching 300 Traffic Fatalities (Preliminary):

2021202020192018201720162015
Aug. 28Oct. 5Oct. 20Oct. 16Oct. 27Oct. 15Sept. 29

The First 303 Traffic Fatalities Include:

  • 64 motorcyclists compared with 46 reported this time last year.
  • 45 pedestrians compared with 26 reported this time last year.
  • Four bicyclists compared with six reported this time last year.

For the first 303 traffic fatalities, preliminary information shows:

  • 103 speed-related deaths (40 percent) compared with 78 this time last year (32 percent).
  • 74 alcohol-related deaths (24 percent) compared with 88 this time last year (36 percent).
  • 8 distracted-related deaths (3 percent) compared with 15 this time last year (6 percent).
  • 64 unbelted motorist deaths (21 percent) compared with 60 this time last year (24 percent).

FATALITY BREAKDOWN:

Out of the first 303 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021, 74 percent were male.

AGE

10 and under11-2021-3031-4041-5051-6061-7071+Unknown
5315743463933445

FATALITIES BY YEAR

2021202020192018201720162015201420132012
303394 (preliminary)364381358392411361384395

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

