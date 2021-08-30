Your Photos
Old National Bank, United Way deliver donated school supplies

United Way, Old National Bank, along with help from local students, aboard the "Do Good Bus"...
United Way, Old National Bank, along with help from local students, aboard the "Do Good Bus" helped collect donated supplies for Mankato Area Public Schools.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With school right around the corner, the community came together to donate school supplies for students in need.

Old National Bank, Greater Mankato Area United Way and some local students collected the donations for delivery from various stops throughout the area.

The “Do Good” double-decker bus from Wealth Centers of America helped transport the donations.

“Partnerships like this are critical to the work that we do in schools and this is one great way that we can work together to meet the needs of our learners and we are super eager, of course, to get everybody back in school,” said Roosevelt Elementary Principal, Ann Haggerty

Since August 16th businesses and community members have donated supplies at eight different sites across town.

“It looks like we have lots and lots of the basic school supplies from glue to scissors, to pencils, to notebooks to folders, things that kids need to be successful, said Haggerty.

All supplies are to be distributed to Mankato Area Public School Students.

