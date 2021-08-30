Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Over 60 arrested in protest against Enbridge Line 3 project

Over 60 arrested in protest against Enbridge Line 3 project
Over 60 arrested in protest against Enbridge Line 3 project(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Troopers arrested 69 people outside Gov. Tim Walz’s residence in St. Paul in a protest against an oil pipeline replacement project.

The Minnesota State Patrol says demonstrators at Saturday’s gathering were booked into the Ramsey County Jail under several charges, including third-degree riot, disorderly conduct and felony threats of violence.

The demonstrators are calling for Walz and President Joe Biden to shut down the Enbridge Line 3 project that carries oil from Alberta, Canada and passes through North Dakota and northern Minnesota on its way to Superior, Wisconsin.

The 337-mile segment in Minnesota is the last phase in construction. Opponents of the project say construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty agreements and would violate cultural and religious rights.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says police were called to the Phat Pheasant just before 1-am Thursday...
Windom man faces 2nd degree murder charges
Mazy
North Mankato woman warns dog owners of deadly infection
Officer Arik Matson
Officer Arik Matson to receive custom golf cart
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Pro Shed production facility continues to smoke after firefighters battled fire since early...
Multiple fire departments respond to Mountain Lake facility fire

Latest News

Damage to St. James area
Storm causes trees to fall and other damage in St. James
Officer Arik Matson
Officer Arik Matson to receive custom golf cart
River Valley 100
Cyclists take off for River Valley 100 ride
River Valley 100
Cyclists take off for River Valley 100 ride