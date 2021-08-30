Your Photos
Photographers see boost in business as postponed events take place

By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Photographers are seeing a boost in business as last year’s rescheduled events take place.

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, most clients postponed their special events and photo sessions.

Now, as people make up the events they missed, the demand for photographers is surging to unprecedented levels.

Abigale Cherney Photography in Mankato has seen business fluctuate over the last 12 months.

She says the boost is helpful for the industry’s recovery, but she still worries about the possibility of another shutdown.

“2020 was not a great year, and it’s really great to be busy again with my clients, but there’s that thought hanging in the back of my head of could we see this again next year or the year after that,” stated Abby Cherney, owner of Abigale Cherney Photography.

With the holidays around the corner, Cherney says there’s no sign that the surge will slow down anytime soon.

