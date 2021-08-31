After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — It has been over 11 years since a 26-year-old Mapleton man’s disappearance and mysterious death.

“He was a brother, a father, an uncle, a friend, a grandson,” said Mathew’s sister, Melissa Albrecht.

Mathew Albrecht went missing in April 2010. Later that year, bones confirmed to belong to Albrecht were found just outside of Mankato’s Sleepy Hollow neighborhood.

But, to this day, officials have not been able to establish the cause of death, nor have any arrests been made in connection with the case.

For the Albrecht family, questions about his death never end.

“I have people ask me all the time, ‘did you find out what happened to Matt?’ I just think, ‘wow, I can’t believe that happened to one of my family members,’” said Mathew’s niece, Ruby Albrecht.

On Friday, his family finally laid his remains to rest.

Albrecht’s remains were previously kept by the sheriff’s department as evidence.

But with his mother, Angel’s recent passing, the family decided to bury his bones and his mother’s ashes at the same time.

“We did this because I wanted to be able to reunite my mom and Mathew, even though I couldn’t do it when she was here. It’s more for our family to know that it’s not just a [grave]stone anymore, he’s actually there,” said Melissa Albrecht.

“Seeing him finally buried in the ground, it’s not the justice that we wanted, it’s not done with, but at least we can do what my grandma wanted and that was to see him buried in the ground with the rest of his family [attending],” said Ruby Albrecht.

While Friday’s memorial did not bring the full closure they search for the Albrecht family says it’s a step towards healing.

“We laid him to rest for our peace of mind this does not mean his case is over, I know the police are still following up,” said Melissa Albrecht.

“I hope wherever he is, he’s found peace,” said Ruby Albrecht.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.