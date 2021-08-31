Mankato family turns grief into action following overdose death of a loved one

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A family is turning grief into action following the overdose death of a loved one in February.

Twenty-one-year-old Travis Gustavson died of “mixed drug toxicity,” including fentanyl and morphine, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

The combination of the two drugs, sometimes without the user’s knowledge, has fueled a spike in overdose deaths. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 94,000 overdose deaths in the United States last year, an increase of more than 20,000 additional deaths than in 2019.

The CDC says there’s been a geographic shift in deaths involving synthetic opioids and methamphetamines, and southern Minnesota is feeling the impact, with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato reporting a 100% increase in overdose calls from 2019 to 2020.

“I would say let’s get together and let’s talk about it,” stated Nancy Sack, the grandmother of Travis Gustavson. “And let’s see if we can find somebody who can get you some answers because there’s people out there. That’s what I would tell them.”

“I know more now. Now, I know places where I would send him, I would even contact that place myself to get that connection going. I would make that next step,” added Kim Gustavson, Travis’ mother.

“We felt very hopeless. Now, we can’t bring Travis back, but there’s help out there, there’s a lot of help out there, even in our area, there’s a lot,” Katie Tettam added.

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad has also proclaimed Tuesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day in Mankato. There is also an event planned at Ray Erlandson Park from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

