Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato family turns grief into action following overdose death of a loved one

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A family is turning grief into action following the overdose death of a loved one in February.

Twenty-one-year-old Travis Gustavson died of “mixed drug toxicity,” including fentanyl and morphine, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

The combination of the two drugs, sometimes without the user’s knowledge, has fueled a spike in overdose deaths. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 94,000 overdose deaths in the United States last year, an increase of more than 20,000 additional deaths than in 2019.

The CDC says there’s been a geographic shift in deaths involving synthetic opioids and methamphetamines, and southern Minnesota is feeling the impact, with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato reporting a 100% increase in overdose calls from 2019 to 2020.

“I would say let’s get together and let’s talk about it,” stated Nancy Sack, the grandmother of Travis Gustavson. “And let’s see if we can find somebody who can get you some answers because there’s people out there. That’s what I would tell them.”

“I know more now. Now, I know places where I would send him, I would even contact that place myself to get that connection going. I would make that next step,” added Kim Gustavson, Travis’ mother.

“We felt very hopeless. Now, we can’t bring Travis back, but there’s help out there, there’s a lot of help out there, even in our area, there’s a lot,” Katie Tettam added.

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad has also proclaimed Tuesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day in Mankato. There is also an event planned at Ray Erlandson Park from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

In an extended story tomorrow on KEYC News Now at Noon, we hear from experts and Gustavson’s family on how they believe the crisis can be curbed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says police were called to the Phat Pheasant just before 1-am Thursday...
Windom man faces 2nd degree murder charges
Officer Arik Matson
Officer Arik Matson to receive custom golf cart
Mazy
North Mankato woman warns dog owners of deadly infection
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Damage to St. James area
Storm causes trees to fall and other damage in St. James

Latest News

The Scarlets are back in action against Red Wing on Tuesday.
West falls to Winona
Cougars are back in action Tuesday against Mound Westonka.
Cougars bounce back with dominant win over Red Wing
United Way, Old National Bank, along with help from local students, aboard the "Do Good Bus"...
Old National Bank, United Way deliver donated school supplies
Old National Bank, United Way deliver donated school supplies