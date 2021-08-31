Minnesota State Mavericks launch new sports app for fans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks athletics are getting easier to follow.

Minnesota State University, Mankato is launching a new app for fans to download on mobile devices as a way to stay in the game with live updates, videos and more.

The new MSU Mavericks app is one tool the Mavericks wanted to bring to fans ahead of the upcoming season, in addition to the MSU Mavericks website.

The MSU Mavericks app is the new one-stop shop for all things Maverick Athletics! Download today for easy access to event schedules, stats, and exclusive sponsor offers! pic.twitter.com/SRO9SUdpEy — Minn. St. Athletics (@msumavericks) August 30, 2021

”A second screen option, as it is called, is becoming more and more of a trend. Our league has a great partnership, Northern Sun with From Now On, who has about half of the teams in the league now having an app through them,” explained Scott Nelson, director of marketing and community engagement for the Minnesota State athletics department. “We figured it was a great time now that we are starting to get fans back in the stands and launch another way to follow along with Maverick athletics.”

MSU athletics are back in action this week, with volleyball and football starting their seasons on Thursday.

The MSU Mavericks mobile app is available for download from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

