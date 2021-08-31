Your Photos
North Mankato to offer open house for Highway 14 bridge study

By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato residents will soon get to discuss ideas for a Highway 14 pedestrian bridge.

The City of North Mankato and the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization are hosting an open house to collect resident feedback and opinions as they study whether a pedestrian bridge is doable. City officials also want to hear potential concepts from the public.

The hope is to connect Caswell Park, Benson Park, and Dakota Meadows Middle School to Commerce Drive.

North Mankato city officials believe the bridge study is vital for the safety of the community.

”People attending events at Caswell Park without getting into their vehicles or going to one of the interchanges. They can have safe pedestrian access over Highway 14, as well as students that are attending Dakota Meadows Middle School,” explained Michael Fischer, North Mankato community development director.

The open house will be on Monday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at North Mankato Fire Station 2, located at 1825 Howard Drive in North Mankato.

