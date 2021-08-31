Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

According to Mankato Public Safety, there are some ways to try and avoid tire jacking.

Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State...
Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State University, Mankato.(KEYC via Candee Deichman)

”Park in a well-lit area, too. They make locks that will happen to lock the lug nuts on there. You need a special tool to get that lug nut off. You can park in an area of MSU that has a lot of cameras there,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the special tool can be found at a hardware store, auto parts shop, or Walmart as well.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says police were called to the Phat Pheasant just before 1-am Thursday...
Windom man faces 2nd degree murder charges
Officer Arik Matson
Officer Arik Matson to receive custom golf cart
Mazy
North Mankato woman warns dog owners of deadly infection
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
A Mankato, Minn., family is turning grief into action following the overdose death of a loved...
Mankato family turns grief into action following overdose death of a loved one

Latest News

Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato
Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300...
Minnesota traffic deaths reach 300, fastest since 2007
Minnesota traffic deaths reach 300, fastest since 2007
The Scarlets are back in action against Red Wing on Tuesday.
West falls to Winona