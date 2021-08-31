Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

According to Mankato Public Safety, there are some ways to try and avoid tire jacking.

”Park in a well-lit area, too. They make locks that will happen to lock the lug nuts on there. You need a special tool to get that lug nut off. You can park in an area of MSU that has a lot of cameras there,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the special tool can be found at a hardware store, auto parts shop, or Walmart as well.

