Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve: Red Cross offers blood donation incentives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Red Cross is offering sweet incentives for southern Minnesota blood donors.

“It really is a far-reaching impact that you can have when you roll up your sleeves and give a pint. We need to make sure we get as many units of blood collected as we can,” said Leah Pockrandt, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Minnesota.

Next Tuesday through Friday, the annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive will be held at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson and the Blue Earth County Library.

Owner Colleen Desmarais added, “It’s such a blessing to do for other people.”

This will be the drive’s 15th year. The Red Cross said now is an especially important time to give.

“The Red Cross continues to have an ongoing critical need for lifesaving blood and blood products. This has been something that’s been going on all summer. Especially in light of the recent storms, we know that we need to make sure that America’s blood supply is strong,” Pockrandt explained.

Desmarais stated, “Who knows when you’re gonna need blood? I may need blood tomorrow. I have no idea, so we all need to do what we can for everybody.”

Donors will receive a Harley-Davidson drawstring backpack and a Culver’s coupon for free frozen custard.

Desmarais mentioned, “Once you do it and you realize how easy it is, hopefully you’ll be a donor for life.”

Pockrandt said, “You’re not only giving the gift of life, you could be giving the gift of time, and extra time with a loved one, and another holiday.”

