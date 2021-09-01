American Red Cross sends help to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers for the American Red Cross are on the ground right now in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, providing shelter, food and comfort for the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Hundreds of helpers are already working in more than 38 community shelters helping more than 2,100 people. Diane Radel, a volunteer from Redwood Falls, is headed down to help with relief efforts.

She has assisted with disasters in the past, including Hurricane Katrina.

“I have learned that you get more out of this than you put in. They are just so grateful and it is just people helping people and you just feel good doing it,” Radel said.

Ahead of the storm, the Red Cross had blood donations ready for hospitals that would inevitably need them. Many local volunteers are working in those shelters.

“They might not end up working in a shelter but working to actually taking those emergency response vehicles and going into the storm-damaged areas where folks are in their homes,” said Leah Pockrandt, executive director of the American Red Cross’ Southwest Minnesota division.

Meanwhile, emergency response vehicles deliver supplies including clean-up kits and bottled water. The American Red Cross serving southern Minnesota is prepping its own response vehicle to send down with relief aid.

“Our folks who are there right now are working with area partners are making sure that residents who are impacted and needed to evacuate their homes have a warm place to stay and have the basic things that they need,” Pockrandt said.

