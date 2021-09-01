Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Leading Minnesota race horse owners accused in Ponzi scheme

FILE — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury...
FILE — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated the Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2021. The Bullards own Empire Racing Stables LLC, a 24-horse operation that has been one of the top winners at the Shakopee track in recent years.

This year, the couple’s horses have won 23 races and collected $366,425 in purse earnings, ranking second among all owners, according to course officials. Their stables shared the top spot in 2019 with 32 wins and earnings of $471,088, the Star Tribune reported.

The SEC lawsuit states that the Bullards told investors they could earn annual returns of 10% to 12% by putting their money into two family-controlled funds used to trade foreign currencies. However, the SEC said Jason Bullard “admitted that he has not traded foreign currencies with investor funds since approximately 2015.”

The Bullards did not respond to requests from the newspaper for comment. Minneapolis attorney Randy Sparling, who is representing Jason Bullard, said his client is “cooperating” with the authorities.

“We are not making any admissions or denials in terms of what has happened,” Sparling said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State...
Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
A Mankato, Minn., family is turning grief into action following the overdose death of a loved...
Mankato family turns grief into action following overdose death of a loved one

Latest News

Disaster relief vehicle
American Red Cross sends help to those impacted by Hurricane Ida
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Loyola Catholic School changes it's masking policy for grades K-8.
Loyola requires masks for younger grades
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. catches a...
Vikings TE Smith likely done for season after knee surgery